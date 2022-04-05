Tornado relief applications open for Round Rock and rural Williamson County residents

Applications for financial assistance have opened for Round Rock and rural Williamson County residents recovering from the damage of the March 21 tornadoes.

Here's where to apply:

Round Rock Cares

Round Rock property owners can apply for assistance from the charitable fund Round Rock Cares here. The application deadline is April 11 at midnight.

Applicants must have a home or business in the impacted neighborhoods, which are Kensington, Windy Terrace, Greenlawn Place, Windy Park, Turtle Creek, South Creek, Concord at Brushy Creek and Forest Bluff.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan and Greater Round Rock Community Foundation Chair Nyle Maxwell said the fund has raised more than $346,000.

“On this two-week anniversary of the tornado, many families are still dealing with the long-term impacts of the damage,” Morgan said in a statement. “While cleanup efforts are largely coming to a close, we must not forget our neighbors as they begin to rebuild.”

Williamson County Farm Bureau

The Williamson County Farm Bureau, County Commissioner Russ Boles and the Texas Farm Bureau in Waco have set up a fund to assist the county's rural residents.

Bob Avant, Williamson County Farm Bureau president, said in a press release that the bureau's board of directors approved $25,000 to start the fund.

"And we expect significant additional contributions from major corporations,” Avant said in the release.

Applications are available at the Williamson County Farm Bureau Office at 2301 N. Main St. in Taylor. They are also available by calling the bureau at 512-365-5212.

The deadline for applications is May 31. Funds will be distributed by June 30.