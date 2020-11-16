-
For years, Central Texas has seen ripples of population growth with Austin at the center.“Without question, you essentially see this concentric movement…
-
If it seems like most of the people you meet in Austin just moved here from some other state, it turns out, many of them have. The numbers – analyzed by…
-
The Fourth of July is upon us once again. It's a time for fireworks, parades, barbecues and, of course, plenty of red, white and blue. So, in honor of…
-
The Texas Department of Public Safety released its annual report on criminal gang activity in Texas this week.This year’s Texas Gang Threat Assessment…
-
Update: Heading home? Public safety officials remind Austinites to drive safely, and turn around at all high water crossings.A few streets are closed due…
-
Update: Today's the third Ozone Action Day of the year. Austin remains dangerously close to falling out of attainment of the clean air standard of 75…
-
Smoke will be rising in southwest Austin today near Buda. Austin Water is performing a prescribed burn with help from the Austin and Buda Fire…
-
The Army announced recently that it plans to eliminate combat brigades at 12 military bases. That’s a total of 80,000 soldiers. The cutbacks come as…
-
A new expressway between US Highway 183 and Ben White Boulevard could “eliminate” traffic between the two congested roadways.But it’ll cost you. The…
-
Check back here for results from all the races in Central Texas, except local elections including city propositions and bonds, Central Health, and school…