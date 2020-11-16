-
This post has been updated.A weak tornado damaged recreational vehicles and mobile homes in South Texas on Sunday, but no injuries were reported, as…
-
From Texas Standard.Tornadoes have an unmistakable sound – but scientists are learning that the tornado also makes other sounds that you can’t hear.…
-
Prepare for extreme weather beginning this evening and lasting through Tuesday morning's rush hour commute.The National Weather Service has issued a flash…
-
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a tornado watch for Travis, Bastrop, Williamson, Hays and other Central Texas counties. As of this posting,…