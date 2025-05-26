Flash flood warning in effect for Austin area until 1 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin, Pflugerville and San Marcos until 1 a.m. Tuesday as severe storms move through the area.

Flooding can make low-lying roads dangerous to drive on. Find which roads are closed due to flooding at ATXFloods.com.

The region saw strong thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain and damaging winds Monday night. A tornado watch for the Austin area has expired.

A level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather was expanded southeast into portions of the I-35 corridor, including the Austin area, from late today through much of the overnight hours. Storms could consist of large to very large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. #txwx pic.twitter.com/GwrP19xhOE — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 26, 2025

