Flash flood warning in effect for Austin area until 1 a.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin, Pflugerville and San Marcos until 1 a.m. Tuesday as severe storms move through the area.
Flooding can make low-lying roads dangerous to drive on. Find which roads are closed due to flooding at ATXFloods.com.
The region saw strong thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain and damaging winds Monday night. A tornado watch for the Austin area has expired.
A level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather was expanded southeast into portions of the I-35 corridor, including the Austin area, from late today through much of the overnight hours. Storms could consist of large to very large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. #txwx pic.twitter.com/GwrP19xhOE— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 26, 2025
Here are a few ways to stay informed during severe weather events:
- Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X for the latest weather updates.
- Follow Austin Emergency Management on Facebook or X for local notifications and tips.
- Go to WARN Central Texas to sign up for emergency alerts.
- Visit Austin Energy’s website to report a power outage or see a map of current outages. If you're a customer of another energy provider, Bluebonnet Electric Co-op, Pedernales Electric Co-op and Oncor have their own outage maps.
- KUT also has a list of useful accounts on X that post about local weather.