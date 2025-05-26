© 2025 KUT Public Media

Flash flood warning in effect for Austin area until 1 a.m.

KUT 90.5 | By Chelsey Zhu
Published May 26, 2025 at 3:14 PM CDT
Updated May 26, 2025 at 10:13 PM CDT
Clouds over a bridge over the river
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
The region saw strong thunderstorms, heavy rain and damaging winds Monday night.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Austin, Pflugerville and San Marcos until 1 a.m. Tuesday as severe storms move through the area.

Flooding can make low-lying roads dangerous to drive on. Find which roads are closed due to flooding at ATXFloods.com.

The region saw strong thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain and damaging winds Monday night. A tornado watch for the Austin area has expired.

Here are a few ways to stay informed during severe weather events:

Chelsey Zhu
Chelsey Zhu is the digital producer at KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at czhu@kut.org.
