Severe Weather Possible In The Austin Area Saturday

Potentially severe storm are moving through Central Texas this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hays County until 11:15 a.m., as storms that could bring 40 mile per hour winds and produce hail the size of a quarter moved across the area.

1030AM Update: A line of showers and thunderstorms continues to move east this morning. Some of these storms will be severe with large hail and gusty winds the main threats. Activity will clear from west to east as the line progresses across the region. pic.twitter.com/VHkm4wu5eq — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) April 13, 2019

All of Central Texas is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m.

The NWS also says some minor flooding is possible across the region as briefly heavy rains move through.

