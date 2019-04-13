Severe Weather Possible In The Austin Area Saturday

Potentially severe storm are moving through Central Texas this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hays County until 11:15 a.m., as storms that could bring 40 mile per hour winds and produce hail the size of a quarter moved across the area.

All of Central Texas is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m.

The NWS also says some minor flooding is possible across the region as briefly heavy rains move through.

