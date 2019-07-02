Sneak Peek At Texas Standard's 'Highway To The Moon: How Texas Paved The Way For Apollo'

By Erin Geisler 4 hours ago
  • Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, participates in simulation training in preparation for the scheduled lunar landing mission. He is in the Apollo Lunar Module Mission Simulator in the Kennedy Space Center Flight Crew Training Building.
    Astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, Apollo 11 commander, participates in simulation training in preparation for the scheduled lunar landing mission. He is in the Apollo Lunar Module Mission Simulator in the Kennedy Space Center Flight Crew Training Building.
    NASA (19 June 1969)

This month marks 50 years since the U.S. put man on the Moon and “Texas Standard” has been working on a show looking back at how Texas helped lead the race. The one-hour special airs Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on KUT 90.5.

The team is still editing interviews and polishing copy but here’s a sneak preview of some of the voices and stories you’ll hear:

  • Excerpts from and commentary on President Kennedy’s 1962 speech at Rice University, which launched the mythology of an outer space manifest destiny.
  • The voice of a Mission Control, Charlie Duke, whose first words to the Apollo 11 crew on the surface of the Moon – after a landing that nearly expended all of the Lunar Module Eagle’s fuel – were “Roger, Twank...Tranquility, we copy you on the ground. You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We're breathing again. Thanks a lot!”
  • Why many historians see LBJ as our most important president when it comes to space.
  • Two of the women NASA engineers who were instrumental to the Apollo 11 mission.
  • How Texas has become a hub for space exploration, including private space exploration with Blue Origins and SpaceX.
  • And much more!

Tune in Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on KUT 90.5.

Tags: 
Around The Station

Related Content

Grant Enables Reporting on Underrepresented Communities in Rural Texas

By Erin Geisler Jun 4, 2019

Reporter Dalyah Jones is one of eight journalists selected for the inaugural Freedomways Reporting Project, an initiative to report about underrepresented communities in the South.

KUT News and Texas Standard Earn Multiple Awards for Excellence

By Erin Geisler May 7, 2019

The KUT News and “Texas Standard” newsrooms have earned local and national industry recognition for their coverage of stories that matter – from local and state news, to human interest and commentary.

It's thanks to direct support from listeners that our journalists can spend the time digging deep into a story to provide context, nuance and perspective, while meeting the highest journalistic standards.

Explore these award-winning stories produced in 2018:

Twenty-Three Years of “In Black America” to be Restored, Digitized and Archived

By Erin Geisler May 7, 2019
Marsha Miller

Hundreds of “In Black America” interviews with newsmakers including, Stokely Carmichael, Yolanda King, Wilhelmina Delco, Maya Angelou, Dick Gregory and Barbara Jordan, will be restored, digitized and made available to the public thanks to a grant from Recordings at Risk, a national re-granting program operated by the Council on Library and Information Resources.