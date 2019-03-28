Story on Making Bus Riding More Accessible for Visually Impaired Riders Wins Barbara Jordan Award

AUSTIN, Texas – March XX, 2019 – KUT 90.5’s story about a program that would improve the way blind people use the bus system won a Barbara Jordan Media Award in recognition of work that accurately and positively reports on individuals with disabilities, using People First language and respectful depictions.

This is the third win for KUT and its daily news magazine Texas Standard.

“Capital Metro tests new ways to help blind riders catch the bus,” reported by Nadia Hamdan, won in the radio category in the 36th annual Barbara Jordon Media Awards sponsored by the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

The story is about a Capital Metro pilot program that used a voiceover technology app to give people real-time transportation information while guiding them step-by-step to the nearest bus stop. The story aired June 25, 2018.

Winners were chosen by a panel of judges, including journalists, professionals in the field of disabilities and people with disabilities. See the complete list of winners.

The stories “State Pays Some Workers with Disabilities Pennies per Hour,” Legally Blind Austin Man to Run Boston Marathon with a Special Guest won in 2016 and 2014 respectively.

