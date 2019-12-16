Supreme Court Passes On Boise Camping Ban Case, Opening Up Austin's Rules To Lawsuits

By 7 minutes ago
  • A view of an encampment outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless from September. The city now bans camping outside the shelter.
    A view of an encampment outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless from September. The city now bans camping outside the shelter.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to a ruling that found a ban against camping in public in Boise, Idaho, is unconstitutional. 

The case against that city's ban on camping inspired, in part, Austin's decision to scale back its bans on camping and resting in public earlier this year. The justices' nondecision could open up Austin to lawsuits over its ordinances.

"Theoretically, they could be challenged as unconstitutional now."

The Boise suit was first filed in 2009 by a handful of homeless people, who alleged the city's ticketing them for sleeping outdoors when it didn't have enough shelter space was unconstitutional. In 2014, city retooled its rules to prohibit ticketing when shelters were full. But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said that wasn't enough and that the ban on sleeping outdoors was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court's decision Monday leaves the lower court ruling in place and effectively prohibits camping bans in the Ninth Circuit, which includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

In June, the Austin City Council decriminalized camping and resting in public unless doing so presented a threat to public health or safety. City attorneys, council members and advocates supporting the move cited the Boise case as reasoning to rescind the bans because Austin doesn't have enough shelter beds.  

That decision led to more visible encampments throughout the city, which, opponents say, led to an increase in public drug use and unsafe behavior. The city maintains the rules merely made Austinites sleeping on the street more visible, though, it did reinstate some bans in October after Gov. Greg Abbott threatened state intervention.

Ultimately, that wasn't enough for Abbott, who directed state officials to clean up underpasses with encampments.

Austin attorney Angelica Cogliano unsuccessfully sued the city over its ordinances on behalf of a homeless client last year. She says the high court's decision to pass on hearing the case is an endorsement, of sorts. 

"Because, historically, the Supreme Court [upholds] local laws and local ordinances, the fact that they aren't choosing to review it at this time is kind of more than an endorsement than it would have been otherwise," she said.

The ACLU of Texas filed a similar lawsuit against Houston's camping ban in 2017. As the case was winding its way through the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, the ACLU withdrew its complaint after Houston rewrote its ordinances to require police to direct homeless people toward housing resources if shelters are full. 

Cogliano says Austin's ordinances, which were revised in October, provide similar direction, but it's not expressly written into the city code. That lack of specificity could open up Austin to a lawsuit.

"Theoretically, they could be challenged as unconstitutional now," she said. "So it kind of gives a little more permission to judges to say that ... these ordinances are unconstitutional until the housing is actually set up and created for the people here in Austin that are experiencing homelessness."

Earlier this year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton signed a friend of the court brief in support of Boise's ban. The brief argued the decision against it "swung a wrecking ball through states' rights under the Tenth Amendment to protect public health and safety and to fashion their criminal laws."

KUT reached out to both the City of Austin and the Texas attorney general's office for this story, but has not yet heard back.

Tags: 
Homelessness
Austin
Boise
Austin City Council

Related Content

Opinion: Should It Be Illegal To Sleep Outside?

By Dec 14, 2019

A woman lived in her car in front of our apartment building for a couple of weeks. Our family brought down some food, clothing and a blanket, but the woman hesitated to open her door when we knocked and smiled.

After all, who were we? Why should she trust us?

We did not call police or a city agency to say, "There's a woman living in a car on our street." I've reported stories where I've spent the night in city homeless shelters. They can feel crowded and unsafe, and have little privacy. I can see why someone would choose to stay on the street or in their car.

City Council Postpones Plan To Buy Another Hotel To House Homeless Austinites

By Dec 10, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin City Council delayed a $7.8-million plan to buy and renovate a Montopolis-area hotel and retrofit it to house Austinites transitioning out of homelessness. Council members are expected to take up the proposal at a meeting in January.

Council Members Support Using Hotels To House Homeless, But Are Wary Of Locations And Quick Timeline

By Dec 3, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin City Council members say they're concerned about the timeline, placement and funding strategy for a plan to expand efforts to buy and retrofit hotels to house homeless Austinites.