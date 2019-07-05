Texas Faces Deadline To File Briefs Ahead Of Hearing In Obamacare Lawsuit

By 57 minutes ago
  • Sign for Obamacare at Foundation Communities
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texas must turn in legal briefs to a federal appeals court today ahead of a hearing next week on the state’s effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. 

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will consider oral arguments Tuesday. The three-judge panel is reviewing the decision of a Fort Worth judge who ruled in December that the ACA is unconstitutional because Congress killed one of its major provisions, the tax penalty for people who don't have insurance.

Texas, which is leading the multistate challenge to the health care law, has the highest uninsured rate in the country. 

"Even if you don’t an ACA plan, or ACA health insurance marketplace plan, you’re still going to be potentially affected by this ruling," said Brian Sasser, chief communications officer with the Episcopal Health Foundation.

If Obamacare is overturned, he said, preexisting conditions may not be covered and young adults under 26 may not be allowed to stay on their parents' insurance plans.

"More than a million Texans [would] lose their health insurance," Sasser said. "And these are Texans who bought an ACA Marketplace plan because it was affordable to them to buy.”

A Democratic coaltion led by California asked the Fifth Circuit to overturn the earlier ruling on the individual mandate.  

Obamacare remains in effect while the case is under appeal.

Tags: 
Obamacare
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

The Texas-Led Challenge To Obamacare Is Moving Quickly. Here's What That Means.

By May 3, 2019
Gauze and other medical supplies on a tray in a hospital room.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that his office filed a brief with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

Trump Administration Says Entire Affordable Care Act Should Be Repealed

By Mar 26, 2019

Updated at 1:30 p.m. ET

In a significant shift, the Trump administration says the entirety of the Affordable Care Act should be struck down in the courts. Previously, the administration had pushed to remove the law's protections for people with pre-existing conditions but had not argued in court that the whole law should be struck down.

Democratic States Appeal Ruling Declaring Obamacare Unconstitutional

By Jan 3, 2019
Shelby Knowles / The Texas Tribune

The Democratic coalition of states battling Texas over the fate of the Affordable Care Act has formally begun the process of challenging a Dec. 14 decision ruling the law unconstitutional in its entirety.

Affordable Care Act Can Stay In Effect While Under Appeal, Judge Says

By Dec 31, 2018

The federal judge in Texas who ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional earlier this month said that the law can remain in effect while under appeal.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor wrote in his ruling filed on Sunday that "many everyday Americans would otherwise face great uncertainty during the pendency of appeal."

What You Need To Know About The Affordable Care Act After Texas Ruling

By & Daniella Cheslow Dec 17, 2018
Rick Bowmer / AP

The Affordable Care Act faces a new legal challenge after a federal judge in Texas ruled the law unconstitutional on Friday. The decision risks throwing the nation's health care system into turmoil should it be upheld on appeal. But little will be different in the meantime.

Abbott Said He'd Offer Texans An Alternative To Obamacare. Here's What That Means.

By Dec 20, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Soon after a federal judge ruled Friday that the Affordable Care Act was invalid, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News that Texas would create its own health care system if the decision is upheld.

It won't be that simple. Here are some things you should know about Abbott’s plan:

Paxton Goes After Obamacare's Most Popular Protection In Texas, 19 Other States

By Aug 6, 2018
Julia Reihs / KUT

In a little-noticed court filing last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a federal judge to get rid of a popular part of the Affordable Care Act in Texas. In particular, his request could affect a part of the law that protects people with pre-existing conditions from being denied health insurance or being priced out of a health plan.