“Texas Standard” Wins National Three National Headliner Awards

By Erin Geisler 53 minutes ago
  • A three-part series about illegal dumping in West Texas won a first-place National Headliner award.
    A three-part series about illegal dumping in West Texas won a first-place National Headliner award.
    Gabriel C. Pérez/Texas Standard

AUSTIN, Texas – April 9, 2020 – A series about illegal dumping and a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing are among the “Texas Standard” reporting that earned National Headliner awards.

A three-part series about illegal dumping in West Texas, reported by Jill Ament, won first place in the news series category.

“The ‘Texas Standard’ is thorough in its reporting of a subject – illegal dumping – that most people take for granted and/or ignore,” said a National Headliner award judge. “It is an eye-opening report that unearths the devastating impact this practice imposes on the environment and local communities. The Standard’s comprehensive investigation reports that even law enforcement and government leaders are being re-educated about dumping's effects on communities. Just as importantly, the reporting ends with a discussion of potential solutions.”

The hour-long special “Highway to the Moon: How Texas Paved the Way for Apollo,” won third place in the documentary radio category. Reported by the entire “Texas Standard” staff, the special explored how the pathway to the first moon landing ran through Texas, leaving deep and lasting impressions on both the lunar surface and the Lone Star State.

The August 2, 2019 show, reporting on a surprise announcement from a Texas Congressman, a scandal involving the Texas House Speaker, and a judge’s plans to get the petrochemical industry to take environmental protections seriously, won third place in the newscast category.

These latest awards bring the number of “Texas Standard” National Headliner Awards to 12. A full listing of awards for work completed in 2019 is available at HeadlinerAwards.org.

About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

About the National Headliner Awards
Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

###

Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

Tags: 
Press Release

Related Content

KUT and “Texas Standard" Recognized for Excellence by Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

By Erin Geisler Mar 31, 2020

KUT News's Education Coverage and Series on Sexual Assault Earn Numerous Accolades

AUSTIN, Texas – March 31, 2020 – KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, have earned a combined total of 18 awards – including nine first-place designations – from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism.

KUT News swept the documentary reporting category and “Texas Standard” swept the sports category.

Texas Stations Hire Acclaimed Staff Ahead Of Super Tuesday Primaries

By Erin Geisler Feb 13, 2020

With the addition of two new editors, The Texas Newsroom plans for innovative, robust election coverage

Journalist Teresa Frontado Named Executive Editor For KUT News

By Erin Geisler Dec 2, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas – Dec 2, 2019 – Journalist and digital content strategist Teresa Frontado will join KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR Station, as executive editor in January.

Frontado will focus on strengthening the newsroom’s audience focus with an emphasis on engagement, digital innovation, diversity, accountability reporting and the storytelling that is distinctive to public radio. The executive editor position – a new role at KUT – reflects the evolution of KUT News as one of Austin’s leading local news sources.