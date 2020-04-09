“Texas Standard” Wins National Three National Headliner Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – April 9, 2020 – A series about illegal dumping and a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing are among the “Texas Standard” reporting that earned National Headliner awards.

A three-part series about illegal dumping in West Texas, reported by Jill Ament, won first place in the news series category.

“The ‘Texas Standard’ is thorough in its reporting of a subject – illegal dumping – that most people take for granted and/or ignore,” said a National Headliner award judge. “It is an eye-opening report that unearths the devastating impact this practice imposes on the environment and local communities. The Standard’s comprehensive investigation reports that even law enforcement and government leaders are being re-educated about dumping's effects on communities. Just as importantly, the reporting ends with a discussion of potential solutions.”

The hour-long special “Highway to the Moon: How Texas Paved the Way for Apollo,” won third place in the documentary radio category. Reported by the entire “Texas Standard” staff, the special explored how the pathway to the first moon landing ran through Texas, leaving deep and lasting impressions on both the lunar surface and the Lone Star State.

The August 2, 2019 show, reporting on a surprise announcement from a Texas Congressman, a scandal involving the Texas House Speaker, and a judge’s plans to get the petrochemical industry to take environmental protections seriously, won third place in the newscast category.

These latest awards bring the number of “Texas Standard” National Headliner Awards to 12. A full listing of awards for work completed in 2019 is available at HeadlinerAwards.org.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

About the National Headliner Awards

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

