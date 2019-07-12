Texas Will Require High School Seniors To Apply For Federal Aid For College

From Texas Standard:

Texas will soon become the second state to require high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Louisiana was the first state to do so.

The new requirement will go into effect in the 2020-2021 school year, with the goal of getting Texans more money for college.

Andrew Kreighbaum is a federal policy reporter for Inside Higher Ed. He says when college-bound students don’t fill out a FAFSA, they potentially lose out on money available to them.

“Legislators are concerned about students going to college and basically leaving financial aid on the table by not completing the FAFSA application,” Kreighbaum says. “But also, a lot of colleges ask for the FAFSA, as well, so it can be a way for students to get aid from their institution.”

What you’ll hear in this segment:

– How Texas students rank among those from other states when it comes to receiving federal aid for college

– Why some lawmakers are concerned about the new requirement

– Whom the law could negatively affect

Written by Chloe Bennett.