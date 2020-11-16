College Tuition

-
When Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 3 into law earlier this summer, in addition to increasing school funding and approving teacher raises, he also approved a…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas will soon become the second state to require high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or…
-
The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Tuesday to offer full tuition assistance to more UT Austin students, adding $160 million to an…
-
From Texas Standard:College has become a prerequisite for most high-paying jobs in the U.S., but college itself is out of reach for millions, and that…
-
From Texas Standard:It's college application season, and for many colleges the due date is next month. That means now is the time for writing essays,…
-
There could be test votes this week in the U.S. Senate in the latest showdown over student loan rates. Interest rates on federally-backed student loans…
-
The nine academic campuses in the University of Texas System will soon offer four-year guaranteed tuition plans as an option to their students.At a…
-
Education Commissioner Michael L. Williams and the Texas Education Agency announced this week that the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP)…