Three Racers. Three Modes Of Transportation. Who Will Beat The SXSW Traffic?

Everyone knows traffic in Austin is bad, and it’s hard to find worse traffic than downtown during South by Southwest. So if you’re going downtown, what’s the best way to get around? KUT asked three people to find out in a race through the thick of the festival.

Tom Buchele would drive a car, Zack Teibloom would ride a scooter, and Katie Deolloz would ride a bike. Only one would win. With assurances that they would stay safe, they set off from the East Side to the Austin Convention Center and then to Sixth Street.

Listen to find out who won. (Spoiler: It wasn't the car.)