Tornado Warnings North Of Austin As Severe Storms Move Into Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Central Texas and the Hill Country until 10 p.m., as a strong cold front moves into the area.

Multiple tornado warnings are in effect north of Austin. There's one in eastern Williamson county and another in western Travis and Williamson — including Leander, Bertram and Lago Vista.

There's also a tornado warning in Llano County until 7:15 p.m.

If you are in an area under a tornado warning, the National Weather Service offers this advice:

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for all of Williamson County until 7:15 p.m.

High winds, hail and heavy rainfall are the most likely threats.

Storms are expected to last into Monday morning.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service's Austin/San Antonio office Twitter feed:

