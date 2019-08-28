UT Police Ask Austin To Prohibit Camping, Sitting Or Lying Down Near West Campus

By 4 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The University of Texas Police Department is calling on city leaders to ban camping on public space near the Forty Acres.

In a letter to Mayor Steve Adler and members of the Austin City Council, UTPD Chief David Carter asked the city to prohibit encampments near the West Campus area, citing safety concerns among students living in the dense neighborhood across from campus. Since the city council passed revised rules on where people can rest, camp or panhandle, he said, his department has responded to more calls about "predatory and harassing behavior" along the strip of Guadalupe Street known as the Drag.

"The City has a responsibility not only to seek appropriate housing and treatment for the homeless, but to recognize that the interface of young students and some subsets of the homeless community have created potential dangers," Carter wrote. "This view is not based on discriminatory practices but, rather, on real-world experiences of members of the UT community."

Carter said the area's student housing population and its high pedestrian traffic would qualify it as a prohibitive area, per a new city plan to reconsider its scale-back of city rules.

Last week, council members suggested they may prohibit camping along areas with high pedestrian or vehicle traffic, like downtown Austin, or near schools.

The city used to prohibit camping, sitting or lying down and panhandling in the downtown area until a June 20 council vote rolled back those rules. Council members also passed a resolution directing Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to come back to council with suggestions by the end of August on short- and long-term solutions to homelessness. One possible strategy included the manager's office compiling a list of areas in which the city would ban those behaviors.

Austin City Council members expect to act on those suggestions in September.

Tags: 
UT Austin
Homelessness

Related Content

At Homelessness Forum, Council Members Challenge Fears And 'Urban Myths' About Shelters, Revised Law

By Aug 21, 2019
Mayor Steve Adler and council members Greg Casar, Kathie Tovo and Ann Kitchen
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin's mayor and members of the City Council tried to allay fears about the city's revised rules on homelessness and its push to expand shelter space, at a forum hosted by the Downtown Austin Alliance.

'I Chose The Right School,' Incoming Freshman Says After UT Expands Financial Aid

By Jul 10, 2019
Incoming UT freshman Cindy Munoz
Julia Reihs / KUT

Cindy Muñoz sits in an auditorium on the UT Austin campus, watching a presentation on how to enroll for classes she’ll take when she begins her freshman year next month. 

Austin Looks To Limit Camping And Resting In Public As It Pursues Housing-First Solutions

By Aug 20, 2019
Camping under a freeway overpass
Julia Reihs / KUT

The Austin City Council provided some clarity Tuesday over where it will limit camping and resting in public, as well as its overall strategy to boost citywide, housing-focused initiatives and investments.

UT Austin To Give Free Tuition To Low-Income Texas Students

By Jul 9, 2019
UT Austin tower
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Tuesday to offer full tuition assistance to more UT Austin students, adding $160 million to an endowment to help cover costs.

Former UT Austin Tennis Coach Pleads Guilty In Admissions Bribery Scam

By Apr 24, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

BOSTON — The former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting a $100,000 bribe in the widespread college admissions bribery scheme and will cooperate with authorities.