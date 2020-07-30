Watch Live: Austinites Weigh In On Police Funding In Second Public Hearing

The second public hearing on the City of Austin’s proposed budget is taking place this afternoon. Speakers are phoning in to a virtual City Council meeting to tell council members their thoughts on the proposal.

As people across the country have gathered to protest police violence and systemic racism in recent months, Austinites and local organizations are demanding cuts to the police department budget. At the first public hearing last week, hundreds of residents spoke, saying proposed cuts to APD were too small.

City Manager Spencer Cronk has proposed giving the police department $154,000 less than last year. That reduction equates to taking out $8.1 million from the $445.6 million APD forecasted it would need in the coming fiscal year.

Austin City Council could adopt a new budget as early as Aug. 12.