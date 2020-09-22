Watch: Views And Brews On The Details Of Project Connect

By 1 hour ago

Austin residents will vote this November on a new property tax to help pay for Project Connect, a $7.1 billion plan to add a downtown transit tunnel and new train and bus lines to the Capital Metro system.

Join KUT’s Rebecca McInroy and Samuel King, KUT’s senior reporter for transportation, to discuss where the money will come from, who benefits and what’s at stake. Joining them are Bay Scoggin, director of the TexPIRG advocacy group; Kara Kockelman, a professor of transportation engineering at UT Austin; and Roger Falk with the political action committee Our Mobility, Our Future. 

Watch live below, starting at 6 p.m.

Tags: 
Project Connect
Transportation
Views And Brews

Related Content

Austin Voters To Decide Whether To Fund Transportation Projects

By Aug 13, 2020
A train at the Red Line station in downtown Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin City Council voted Thursday to place two transportation-related ballot measures in front of voters during the Nov. 3 election: a new property tax to help pay for transit expansion and a bond issue that would fund more active transportation projects. 

New Tool Maps Affordable Housing In Austin In Relation To Transit

By Sep 8, 2020
Capital Metro's MLK Jr. rail station is adjacent to Platform Apartments in East Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As the Austin City Council looks at ways to combat gentrification and promote more affordable housing ahead of a proposed transit expansion, a new mapping tool is providing a sense of where things stand now.

The tool shows 25% of the city’s 26,663 affordable housing units are within a quarter-mile of a proposed Project Connect transit stop, and 58% are within a half-mile.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Says Changes To Police Budget Will Better Enable Officers To Focus On Crime

By Aug 14, 2020
The Austin City Council discusses the budget during a virtual meeting Wednesday that was projected on screen at the Palmer Events Center.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The $4 billion budget Austin City Council adopted Thursday includes plans to reduce the police budget by about a third – $150 million. Twenty million dollars is being cut immediately, with $3.5 million going to Austin-Travis County EMS, and $6.5 million going to housing assistance for people living on the street.