Watch: Views And Brews On The Details Of Project Connect

Austin residents will vote this November on a new property tax to help pay for Project Connect, a $7.1 billion plan to add a downtown transit tunnel and new train and bus lines to the Capital Metro system.

Join KUT’s Rebecca McInroy and Samuel King, KUT’s senior reporter for transportation, to discuss where the money will come from, who benefits and what’s at stake. Joining them are Bay Scoggin, director of the TexPIRG advocacy group; Kara Kockelman, a professor of transportation engineering at UT Austin; and Roger Falk with the political action committee Our Mobility, Our Future.

