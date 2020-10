The coronavirus pandemic crushed the live music scene in Austin and much of the rest of the world. How can it recover and what happens next?

Join KUT's Rebecca McInroy and the hosts of the new Pause/Play podcast, Elizabeth McQueen and Miles Bloxon, for a discussion of the state of the "Live Music Capital of the World." Joining them are entertainment lawyer Gwen Seale and Nakia Reynoso, founder of the nonprofit advocacy group Austin Texas Musicians.

