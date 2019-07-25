We'll Have To Wait A Little Longer For New Rules On Building In Austin

By 22 seconds ago
  • District 10 residents examine the CodeNEXT maps at an open house held by the city to address resident questions about CodeNEXT at Anderson High School in April 2017.
    District 10 residents examine the CodeNEXT maps at an open house held by the city to address resident questions about CodeNEXT at Anderson High School in April 2017.
    Martin do Nascimento for KUT

Austin’s yearslong effort to rewrite the city’s rules for what can be built where is going to take a little longer.

This week, City Manager Spencer Cronk told Mayor Steve Adler he's pushing back the timeline on the rewrite, which succeeds CodeNEXT, the previous failed effort to overhaul the city's land development code, and that he expects it to be before the Austin City Council by early December.

Council directed the city manager's office to draft a plan to revamp land development rules across the city, as well as a map of proposed zoning changes, in May, with a goal of getting them to Council by October.

In an email to Adler, Cronk said he decided to extend the deadline "after careful review of the scope of work and considering the scheduling requirements for actions to occur this year."

In a statement to KUT, Adler said the delay reflects the city's need to take its time on the rewrite.

"The [code] rewrite process needs to move forward only as quickly as allows the process to be done well," Adler said. "The city manager is delivering on that schedule."

The city has been trying to rewrite its development code for the better part of a decade, starting with the Austin City Council's approval in 2012 of Imagine Austin, a plan to guide Austin's growth over the next 30 years. Austin last rewrote its land development code in 1984 and Imagine Austin called for the city to revisit the code to meet Austin's needs in the face of historic growth.

That rewrite, dubbed CodeNEXT, took roughly six years and about $8.5 million dollars to draft. But the plan brought about bitter divides between Austinites who supported more urban density and those who favored neighborhood preservation.

In August 2018, the city council voted to scrap CodeNEXT and start over because the process had "gone horribly wrong."

A petition last year attempted to put all future rewrites of a land development code to a public vote, but that proposition was shot down by Austin voters.

Tags: 
Land Development Code
CodeNEXT

Related Content

How A Wave Of Tech Expansion Could Further Strain Affordability In Austin

By Apr 5, 2019
Google has reportedly leased an entire 35-story, 735,000-square-foot building under construction on Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

If you were relieved by last year’s announcement that Amazon’s HQ2 would go elsewhere – along with its potential 50,000 employees over 15 years – know this: Expansion efforts by Amazon, Apple and Google could produce a near-equivalent wave of folks coming to Austin – and sooner than any HQ2.

Prop J Initiative On Development Exposes Rift Among Austin Environmentalists

By Oct 9, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Environmentalists in Austin worry about methane emissions from Texas oilfields, plastic pollution clogging up creeks and rivers or nuclear waste being shipped through the state. But one thing they rarely worry about is each other – at least until recently, when an initiative called Proposition J landed on the ballot.

Texas Supreme Court Denies Challenges To Two Ballot Items For Austin Voters This Fall

By Aug 27, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has denied petitions from two Austin residents asking that the city rewrite a pair of November ballot measures.