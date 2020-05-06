Where To Find Mental Health Support During The Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, many people are experiencing fear, grief and loneliness as they struggle with layoffs, self-isolation and adapting to a new normal.

Crisis hotlines across the country are seeing a jump in calls. The emotional toll caused by the pandemic could result in a spike of mental health and substance abuse disorders, suicides and domestic abuse.

Below is a list of programs and facilities that offer help to those feeling overwhelmed during this time. If you know of additional programs that should be included, please email news@kut.org.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Para llamadas en Espanol: 1-888-628-9454.

Crisis Text Line: Text “HELP” to 741741.

Texas Health and Human Services Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-986-1919 (toll-free), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: Providing immediate counseling for people experiencing emotional distress. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

Integral Care: Provides support for adults and children living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Travis County. 24-hour crisis hotline: 512-472-HELP (4357).

The SAFE Alliance: Helping those experiencing child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking and domestic violence with comprehensive services and support. Call 512-267-SAFE (7233).

The Austin Center for Grief and Loss: Expanding services for people suffering extreme stress, anxiety and other mental health impacts due to COVID 19. Call 512-472-7878.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Texas: One of the largest mental health organizations, NAMI offers support groups, classes and free mental health webinars to address mental health and wellbeing. National Crisis Text Line: Text NAMI to 741741.

The Anxiety & Stress Clinic at UT Austin: Providing up to three free, remote stress management sessions for individuals experiencing high levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services: Mental health care providers to help individuals and families improve mental wellbeing. To schedule an appointment, call 844-309-6385.

Hill Country MHDD Center: Provides support for mental health, individual disability and substance abuse.

Communities for Recovery: Supports long-term recovery for substance abuse and mental health conditions. To talk to a coach, call 512-758-7686.

Drug & Alcohol Addiction Rehab, Treatment & Recovery Resources in Texas: A guide and search tool to find rehabilitation resources and facilities in Texas.

YWCA Greater Austin: Offering mental health counseling and other care services. Call 512-326-1222.