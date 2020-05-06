Where To Find Mental Health Support During The Coronavirus Pandemic

By Alyssa Weinstein 1 hour ago
  • A mural that says
    A mural painted on a boarded-up business on Sixth Street.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, many people are experiencing fear, grief and loneliness as they struggle with layoffs, self-isolation and adapting to a new normal.

Crisis hotlines across the country are seeing a jump in calls. The emotional toll caused by the pandemic could result in a spike of mental health and substance abuse disorders, suicides and domestic abuse.   

Below is a list of programs and facilities that offer help to those feeling overwhelmed during this time. If you know of additional programs that should be included, please email news@kut.org.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Para llamadas en Espanol: 1-888-628-9454.

Crisis Text Line: Text “HELP” to 741741.

Texas Health and Human Services Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line: 833-986-1919 (toll-free), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline: Providing immediate counseling for people experiencing emotional distress. Call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746

Integral Care: Provides support for adults and children living with mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disabilities in Travis County. 24-hour crisis hotline: 512-472-HELP (4357).

The SAFE Alliance: Helping those experiencing child abuse, sexual assault, trafficking and domestic violence with comprehensive services and support. Call 512-267-SAFE (7233).

The Austin Center for Grief and Loss: Expanding services for people suffering extreme stress, anxiety and other mental health impacts due to COVID 19. Call 512-472-7878.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Central Texas: One of the largest mental health organizations, NAMI offers support groups, classes and free mental health webinars to address mental health and wellbeing. National Crisis Text Line: Text NAMI to 741741.

The Anxiety & Stress Clinic at UT Austin: Providing up to three free, remote stress management sessions for individuals experiencing high levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services: Mental health care providers to help individuals and families improve mental wellbeing. To schedule an appointment, call 844-309-6385.

Hill Country MHDD Center: Provides support for mental health, individual disability and substance abuse.

Communities for Recovery: Supports long-term recovery for substance abuse and mental health conditions. To talk to a coach, call 512-758-7686.

Drug & Alcohol Addiction Rehab, Treatment & Recovery Resources in Texas: A guide and search tool to find rehabilitation resources and facilities in Texas.

YWCA Greater Austin: Offering mental health counseling and other care services. Call 512-326-1222.

Tags: 
Mental Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Austin Therapists Offer Telehealth During COVID-19 Pandemic. But Who Pays Isn't Always Clear.

By Apr 1, 2020
Julie Walder, a licensed professional counselor, offers therapy sessions through video conferencing, while Austin follows social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Mental health care providers in Austin say they're finding it hard to provide telemedicine services to a big chunk of their patients – particularly those with large employer health plans from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas.

For Residents Of Del Valle, The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Exacerbated Already Existing Inequality

By May 5, 2020
Del Valle Community Coalition members Vanessa Fuentes, Susanna Woody and Tina Byram (left to right) distribute food at Del Valle High School on April 30. The coalition is aiding residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Seventy-two-year-old Patricia King wants to see a grocery store in her community before she dies.

King has lived in Del Valle, an unincorporated area in southeastern Travis County, since the 1980s. Though it has grown over the years, and H-E-B purchased a tract of land there in 2016, she’s yet to see a store break ground. 

Phones Are A Lifeline For Homeless Austinites. That's Especially True During COVID-19.

By May 4, 2020
Ralph Lee, who has been chronically homeless for three years, received a pre-loaded flip-phone from the city last month.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Amy Price lives in red tape. She thrives in it. And she's been at it for 25 years.

Price works at Front Steps, which manages the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. A couple months back – before she was sheltered-in-place with her cats – she hatched a plan. A cowboy operation, she calls it, a grant application as blunt as it was simple.

911 Calls Illustrate COVID-19's Spread In Austin Nursing Homes

By & May 1, 2020
911 calls indicate West Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Southwest Austin has had a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

"I have a resident. Her temperature is going up and her oxygen is dropping quite low, so the doctor wants to send her out," the caller from Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says in a 911 call April 21. "She’s COVID-positive. ... She’s running a temp of 102. Her oxygen level’s dropping."

COVID-19 Is Magnifying Food Insecurity – And The Digital Divide – In These Travis County ZIP Codes

By Apr 29, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

Children in 11 Central Texas ZIP codes are at high risk of food insecurity because of COVID-19, a new study finds. And the situation is further compounded by a lack of access to high-speed internet as they try to continue their education online.