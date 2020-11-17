© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Special Coverage

Help KUT Pick The Top Newsmakers Of 2020

KUT 90.5 | By Ben Philpott
Published November 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST
Pictures of the big stories of 2020. A person getting a COVID 19 test, police marching on demonstrators, people lined up for a food bank donation and people waiting in line to vote.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
From the pandemic to the 2020 election, it was a busy year of news in Central Texas.

2020 was a dynamic news year. And as we head into December, KUT is planning a series of interviews with some of the top newsmakers from around Central Texas, and we want your help picking them.

From COVID-19 to protests over the deaths of Black people by police officers to contested elections up and down the Texas ballot in November, the year was packed with stories of struggle, hope, adaptation and loss.

Help KUT pick five people to interview during the last week of the year by filling out the form below. KUT editors will use the suggestions to help deterimne the top stories and the people who either took the spotlight, were leaders behind the scenes or were affected by the day's headlines.

_

Tags

Special Coverage2020 ElectionsCOVID-19Racial Justice
Ben Philpott
Ben Philpott is the Managing Editor for KUT.
See stories by Ben Philpott