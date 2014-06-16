Spurs Fans Celebrate Fifth Championship, Flood Downtown Streets

TheSan Antonio Spurs have brought a fifth NBA title to the Alamo City after beating the Miami Heat last night 104-87. Following the win, downtown filled with Spurs fans reveling in the continuation of a dynasty.

San Antonians crowded Alamo, Market, Commerce and Houston streets following last nights win so well that SAPD had to divert honking traffic down side streets. Spurs fans have been waiting seven years for another title and wanted a victory after last year’s loss to the Heat.

Outside of the Alamo, fan Nick Garcia said he was blown away by the performance from the last three games.

“It was the most incredible thing that I’ve seen in sports in recent years and I think it’s great for the city of San Antonio to get our fifth win and solidify the San Antonio Spurs as a dynasty,” Garcia said.

The Spurs defeated the Heat by 17 after coming back from a steep deficit in the first quarter of game five.

It wasn’t just San Antonio celebrating the win: Video from Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Del Rio, Crystal City, and even Honolulu of excited Spurs fans showed up on Facebook feeds from local TV stations. JD and Mike Salazar said they drove from Corpus Christi to be part of the victory:

“We’ve been waiting every year, we should have had this last year: Revenge '14,” Mike said.

“It’s fitting that we took out the king though," JD said. "We got the real king though: Kawhi Leonard. Let’s go! Go Spurs Go!”

Forward Kawhi Leonard was named MVP. At 22 years old he’s the third youngest in NBA history with the title, which he stole from his teammate Tim Duncan. Fan William Kay said he believes Leonard is the future of the team.

“He’s got that wingspan, he can move offensively, he’s become confident,” Kay said. “But we need Pop to stay one more year; we need him for one more year after Duncan retires so he can kind of lead us to the right way."

Head Coach Greg Poppovich was named Coach of the Year in April.

Copyright 2020 Texas Public Radio. To see more, visit Texas Public Radio.