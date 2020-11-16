-
From Texas Standard.For the first time in 20 years, San Antonio Spurs fans woke up to a day without Tim Duncan. The 40-year-old big man announced his…
"I'm just thrilled for the opportunity to coach these unbelievable athletes," WNBA star Becky Hammon says at a news conference announcing her hire by San Antonio.
The San Antonio Spurs have brought a fifth NBA title to the Alamo City after beating the Miami Heat last night 104-87. Following the win, downtown...
The San Antonio Spurs handily defeated the Miami Heat 104-87 on Sunday night, bringing the two-year title reign of King James and the Heat to an end.
The San Antonio Spurs face the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in Game Two of the NBA's Western Conference playoff.While the game's on the Spurs' home court…
The San Antonio Spurs may not have rock star players like LeBron James – they don't have the resources. They might not have the youngest lineup, either…
After a heart-pounding, seven-game series that vacillated between teams, the Miami Heat prevailed over the San Antonio Spurs 95-88 on Thursday. James earned the NBA Finals MVP for a second year in a row.
The 114-104 win against the Miami Heat put the San Antonio Spurs one win away from their fifth NBA title.
The game served as a dazzling display for Miami's Big Three, who had an offensive awakening. Game 5 is in San Antonio, before shifting to Miami for the home stretch.
On the way to a 113-77 victory, San Antonio hit an NBA Finals record 16 shots from 3-point range. But Spurs point guard Tony Parker is nursing a hamstring injury. If he can't play, San Antonio could be in trouble.