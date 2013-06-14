With Game 4 Win, Heat Even Championship Series Against Spurs

With a 109-93 win, the Miami Heat evened their championship series against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

As The Miami Herald put it, the game served as a dazzling display for Miami's Big Three:

"Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James combined to score 85 points on Thursday in the Heat's 109-93 victory against the Spurs at San Antonio's AT&T Center to tie the NBA Finals at 2-2. Game 5 is on Sunday before the series shifts back to Miami for the grand finale.

" 'It was a little bit of everything they provided for us,' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Wade, Bosh and James. 'We needed every bit of it tonight.'

"Miami's Big 3 was averaging a combined 43 points in The Finals before Game 4's offensive explosion."

ESPN described it as an "oh" game.

"Like 'oh, that's why this team won the title last season.' Or 'oh, that's how they won 27 games in a row.' Most appropriately, though, it was 'oh, that's the Wade that's going into the Hall of Fame,' " ESPN reported.

Sunday's Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. ET. ABC-TV is the broadcaster.

In more serious news, about two dozen fans who were watching the game on TV at a waterfront grill in Miami Thursday night were injured when a patio deck gave way and spilled the fans into Biscayne Bay.

The Miami Herald reports:

"As many as two dozen people were injured. By 11:20 p.m., 15 people had been transported to various hospitals, two of them in serious condition, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Eugene Germain Jr. Another fire captain said one person might be missing and that a search was underway as rain fell."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.