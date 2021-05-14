KUT and “Texas Standard” Earn Six Regional Murrow Awards

Stories about Austin’s godfather of disco, how families went on “bear hunts” to help deal with the anxieties of the pandemic, as well as documentaries about the long history of Asian American communities in Texas and the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on Latino communities around the state, are among the six KUT News and “Texas Standard” projects recognized in the 2021 edition of the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

KUT News and “Texas Standard” won four and two awards respectively in the Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) large market radio category. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be presented in October.

This brings to 69 the number of Regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom was created in 2002. The “Texas Standard” team, which launched in 2015, has earned 13 Regional Murrow Awards.

The list of 2021 winners (for work produced in 2020) include:

KUT News

With Families Stuck Close to Home, 'Bear Hunters' Take to Austin's Streets, reported by Mose Buchele, won in the Excellence in Sound category

Austin's Club Scene Has a Godfather. Here's His Story, reported by Audrey McGlinchy, won in the Feature Reporting category

They Shot All of us': An Austin Medic Recalls a Weekend of Police Violence amid Peaceful Protests, reported by Andrew Weber, won in the Hard News category

Pause/Play, a collaboration between KUT News and KUTX music co-hosted and co-produced by Miles Bloxon and Elizabeth McQueen, and edited by Matt Largey, won in the Podcast category.

“Texas Standard”

Overlooked No More: How Asian Texans Shape the State, reported by the “Texas Standard” team, won in the newly added Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category.

Ofrenda: A Decimation of People, A Celebration of Life, reported by the “Texas Standard” team, won in the News Documentary category.

A complete list of this year's winners is available on the RTDNA website.

Given by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), this year’s Regional Murrow award winners represent more than 350 local radio and TV newsrooms across the U.S. and four countries.

Among the most prestigious awards in broadcast news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

###

Media contact:Erin Geisler

