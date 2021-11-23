KUT & KUTX Holiday Sing-Along Returns, Dec. 4

Sing-Along and Downtown Tree Lighting kick off December in Downtown Activities

WHAT: KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station; and KUTX 98.9, The Austin Music Experience, and The Downtown Austin Alliance invite the community to start the holidays downtown with the annual Holiday Sing-Along and downtown tree lighting. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s event will be in-person and enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place to allow for social distancing so that everyone can safely enjoy the outdoor celebration.

At 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, song will fill the air in downtown as the annual Holiday Sing-Along and Capitol tree lighting begins.

The community will gather at the south steps of the Capitol to sing songs of the season, led by KUTX 98.9 music hosts Elizabeth McQueen, Miles Bloxson, Diedre Gott, Susan Castle, Laurie Gallardo, Jacquie Fuller and Taylor Wallace. Complimentary keepsake song books will be available to attendees while supplies last.

The Sing-Along will conclude at 7 p.m. with a countdown to the lighting of the downtown holiday tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. The 45-foot tree features 137,000 LED lights and rotates through a programmed light show. The tree will stay up throughout the month of December playing holiday songs at the top and bottom of every hour featuring some of Austin’s favorite musicians, including Willie Nelson, Asleep at the Wheel, Dale Watson, Vallejo and others.

Austin quintet Los Coast, a local mainstay of psych-pop, gospel-funk, soul-filled fun (and a former KUTX Artist of the Month), will close out the night with a free concert on the stage immediately following the tree lighting.

The Sing-Along is one of many fun and free activities that will take place downtown this holiday season. The Downtown Austin Alliance will host a variety of events as part of December in Downtown, including: a holiday movie experience, a Frida Friday Holiday market both at Republic Square; an Austin-centric parade by Bike Zoo, musician busking, sidewalk sales, caroling and more throughout downtown all month long.

Similar to last year, the Downtown Alliance will also offer a Holiday Passport, a pocket-sized guide filled with deals and discounts for the month of December that make it fun and easy to explore downtown and support local shops and restaurants.

Originating in the early 1980s, the Sing-Along and tree lighting have long been considered Austin’s official kickoff to the holiday season. KUT 90.5 and KUTX 98.9 host and Sing-Along creator, John Aielli will share a special holiday message on KUTX 98.9’s Instagram page on December 4.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4, 6-8:30 p.m.

▪ 6 p.m. Sing-Along

▪ 7 p.m. Tree lighting

▪ 7:30 p.m. Los Coast performance

WHERE: The Sing-Along takes place at the south steps of the Texas State Capitol. The tree is located at the south gates of the Capitol lawn on Congress Ave (11th St. and Congress Ave.).

