Cimafunk brings the funk to “KUTX Live in Studio 6A” during SXSW

Concert series connects local music lovers to new and emerging artists, benefitting Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN, Texas – March 1, 2022 – Cimafunk will bring a party groove during SXSW to the historic Studio 6A, birthplace of “Austin City Limits,” along with several other artists for special “KUTX Live in Studio 6A” performances March 16 and 19 on The University of Texas campus.

On the heels of winning Best Radio Station in the Austin Music Awards for the eighth time, KUTX 98.9 invites music fans to discover and connect with eight of the new and emerging artists in town for the SXSW music conference and festival.

KUTX 98.9 will air two early morning broadcasts live from Studio 6A, from 7 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, and again from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 19. Both music showcases were curated by KUTX 98.9 Live Music Booker/Producer Deidre Gott and will be hosted by KUTX 98.9 weekday morning host Taylor Wallace. Thanks to Live Oak Brewing Company whose sponsorship helps make the live broadcast possible.

Both events are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Capacity is limited to 225 people. Admission is $20 per person, per day – payable by cash or credit card – and includes a breakfast taco and coffee, thanks to Fresa's Chicken al Carbon and Fara Coffee. Proceeds benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

The KUTX 98.9 morning broadcast features four bands playing 30-minute sets each morning. The performances will be broadcast and streamed live on 98.9 and KUTX.org.

The following acts are scheduled to perform (visit kutx.org for set times and additional acts as they are confirmed):

Dubbed “the Cuban James Brown,” medical-student-turned-funkateer producer Cimafunk (Erik Rodriguez) digs a party groove that just doesn’t quit. “Austin City Limits” announced Cimafunk will appear in season 48.

(Erik Rodriguez) digs a party groove that just doesn’t quit. “Austin City Limits” announced Cimafunk will appear in season 48. Brooklyn indie-rockers Geese had a very good 2021, with their album “Projector” receiving rave reviews and a feature in the “New York Times.” Their fresh guitar-based sound suggests a little Echo & The Bunnymen, Television and The Strokes, Television in their DNA.

had a very good 2021, with their album “Projector” receiving rave reviews and a feature in the “New York Times.” Their fresh guitar-based sound suggests a little Echo & The Bunnymen, Television and The Strokes, Television in their DNA. Beck’s favorite new band, Gustaf delivers a live set that’s quick on its feet, constantly in flux, and obsessively catered to the people in the room, resulting in a sound that is emotive, androgynous and infectiously danceable.

delivers a live set that’s quick on its feet, constantly in flux, and obsessively catered to the people in the room, resulting in a sound that is emotive, androgynous and infectiously danceable. Classically trained pianist and singer Sarah Kinsley whose transformative songs of growing pains and discovery share a similar intimacy to the introverted, deeply human alt-pop of Maggie Rogers and Lorde.

whose transformative songs of growing pains and discovery share a similar intimacy to the introverted, deeply human alt-pop of Maggie Rogers and Lorde. International rock band Making Movies is known for its Latinx activism in the United States and abroad. Their collaboration with Panamanian superstar Rubén Blades resulted in the 2019 Latin Grammy-nominated album of the year “Ameri’kana,” with powerful statements on immigration with Afro-Latino rhythms and psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll.

is known for its Latinx activism in the United States and abroad. Their collaboration with Panamanian superstar Rubén Blades resulted in the 2019 Latin Grammy-nominated album of the year “Ameri’kana,” with powerful statements on immigration with Afro-Latino rhythms and psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll. Described as a pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia and some galloping honky-tonk, Atlanta-based band Mattiel’s sound has been shaped by an eclectic range of music – from folk to punk and hip-hop. Jack White was impressed enough to ask them to tour with him.

Masks encouraged. No strollers. Live music fans with children should check out the family-friendly tribute to Schoolhouse Rock and Daniel Johnston presented by KUTX’s “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child,” noon to 4 p.m., March 19, at Soundspace at Captain Quackenbush's Coffeehouse in South Austin.

Paid parking is available around The University of Texas at Austin campus, including the garage at San Antonio and 24th St. Hourly rates apply.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll eight times since it launched in 2013, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the diverse artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About Studio 6A

The Studio 6A soundstage on the University of Texas at Austin campus was the birthplace of “Austin City Limits,” hosting the now-infamous 1974 debut taping with Willie Nelson, as well as the setting for history-making performances for its first 36 seasons, spotlighting hundreds of legendary artists and music innovators, including Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bonnie Raitt, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Leonard Cohen, Pearl Jam, B.B. King, Foo Fighters and more. Studio 6A was officially designated a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark in 2009. The final “Austin City Limits” episode in Studio 6A was taped in 2010, when the program moved to its current studio home for the last decade, ACL Live at The Moody Theater, in downtown Austin.

Media contact: Erin Geisler, KUTX, (512) 475-8071