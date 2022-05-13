© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Station Information

Join us for a forum on transportation and affordability, May 25

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published May 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT
Traffic on MoPac
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

The Lebermann Forum on Transportation and Affordability

Traffic. Gridlock. Delays. We hear these words every day when we think about getting around Central Texas. As more people come to Austin and people move to more affordable places farther from downtown, some fear that this is only the beginning. There are many new initiatives to improve transportation in Austin, but what are the implications?

Join KUT News transportation reporter Nathan Bernier and a panel of local leaders to discuss transportation and affordability in Austin.

The Lebermann Forum is sponsored by the Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Life, KUT News and Leadership Austin.

When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: The G.B. Dealey Center for New Media at The University of Texas at Austin, 300 W. Dean Keeton, second floor auditorium, Austin, Texas 78712 Map

Parking: Paid parking is available in the San Antonio and 27th Street garages.

Let us know you're coming here.

Tags

Station Information KUT Events
Erin Geisler
See stories by Erin Geisler