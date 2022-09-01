Deezie Brown, Nuevo, Primo the Alien headline KUTX 98.9’s fall "Rock the Park" concert series

AUSTIN, Texas – Sept. 1, 2022 – KUTX 98.9s’ Rock the Park, the family friendly concert series at the Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater, returns this fall with a mix of family friendly artists, including Deezie Brown, Nuevo, Primo the Alien, Andy Sprouts and Karate Dance Party.

KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park, presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton, takes place one Friday each month, September through November. The music series is free and open to the public.

The fall 2022 line-up features:

September 23

6:30 p.m. Andy Sprouts

7:15 p.m. Nuevo

October 21

6:30 p.m. Karate Dance Party

7:15 p.m. Primo the Alien

November 11

6:30 p.m. Parker Woodland

7:15 p.m. Deezie Brown

In addition to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets.

Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Parking is $1 per hour in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park.

Each Rock the Park concert is curated by KUTX 98.9 Live Music Producer Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

