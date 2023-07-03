Three Questions with Maya Fawaz

KUT News’ Maya Fawaz joined the newsroom as an intern last July before becoming the Hays County reporter in January.

A Houston native, she earned a degree in journalism with a minor in French from the University of Texas at Austin. Previously, she worked at UT Austin’s The Drag Audio Production House, where she produced and hosted the podcast “Crooked Power.”

She enjoys reading tear-jerking memoirs, falling off rock climbing walls and feeding small armies of friends.

Connect with Maya on Twitter @mayagfawaz

What are you listening to these days?

Not a day goes by that I don’t play some Anderson Paak while cleaning, cooking or generally jamming out around the house. I think my favorite album has to be Malibu. That album has the power to turn my whole day around!

If I’m driving through Hays County or taking a road trip to visit my family in Houston, I’ll pop a few Radiolab and Modern Love podcast episodes in the queue. Some of my fav Radiolab episodes are Birthstory, Animal Minds and Breath.

Special shoutout to the Lebanon, USA episode because it’s the only Radiolab episode I’ve gotten my Lebanese baba to listen to. He loved it so much, he sent it to half the contacts on his phone!

Read anything interesting lately?

I downed Andy Weir’s “The Martian” in a handful of days this past week. I also chewed off all my nails. It’s about an astronaut stranded on Mars and it’s hellishly detailed and scientifically accurate, yet hilarious?! My fiancé has a massive collection of sci-fi novels and has been trying to get me to read them all. I decided to give one a go while he vacations in Greece... I was gonna make a joke about him having the short end of the stick, but I actually really want to go to Greece.

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

Although I’m currently living in East Austin, Hays County is my stompin’ ground! Oh man, I’ve been loving all the lush greenery and beautiful wildflowers springing up all over the place. I was just walking along the park trails around Jacob’s Well the other day and soaking in the sun and beautiful weather.

I’m also loving all the local coffee shops and restaurants in San Marcos. I love dropping by a new spot every time I’m in the area. I have definitely considered starting a food blog with all the yummy food pics I have on my phone. Seriously, it’s a decent chunk of my camera roll!