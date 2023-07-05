Austin FC – Austin’s first major league soccer team – has quickly established itself as an integral part of the city’s culture. The club has sold out every home match since it joined the league and in 2021 boasted the fifth-highest average attendance in the competition.

KUT’s Jimmy Maas and Juan Garcia will host a fun conversation about the business, sport and charity facets of the club with some of the people who make it happen, including Austin FC President Andy Loughnane, goalie Brad Stuver (tentative) and a representative of the club’s 4ATX Foundation.

KUT Considers: Austin FC

6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 25

The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, 1211 W Riverside Dr.

Free and open to the public. An RSVP is requested.

Join us for networking and a casual, yet enlightening conversation. Cash bar. Free valet parking is available.

“KUT Considers” is a quarterly series facilitating community conversations around a range of topics – from current events to culture.

Thanks to our sponsor St. Edward’s University whose graduate programs in Business, Leadership, Accounting and Analytics, and Doctorate of Education of Leadership and Higher Education help make this event possible.