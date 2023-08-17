Third season of “Tacos of Texas” reconnects people to the history and roots of Texas and Mexican foodways through taco culture

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 16, 2023 – The “Tacos of Texas” podcast returns with a third season of examining Texas taco culture and the connective tissue between the people, foodways and the issues that are rooted in the culture.

Taco journalist, food explorer, street ethnographer and podcast host Mando Rayo travels across Texas and Mexico to uncover the stories behind the tacos. Season tres of the award-winning podcast features conversations around redefining what we know about Tex-Mex, honoring the strong hands of our matriarchs, culturally relevant foods in elementary schools, indigenous cooking methods and understanding the migration patterns of Black Mexicans during a Juneteenth pilgrimage, among others.

“This season we're reconnecting with the roots and history of nuestra gente by exploring the intersectionalities of foodways in the culture.” says Mando Rayo.

The latest season of “Tacos of Texas” centers Latino voices from across the state, including Austin, Brackettville, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio, as well as Nacimiento de los Negros in Coahuila, Mexico. The 13-episode podcast launched this week with new episodes dropping every other Taco Tuesday.

Taco Tuesdays in School Cafeterias: Exploring culturally relevant foods in elementary schools

Bean and Cheese Battle Royale: We head to San Antonio to have the final four Bean & Cheese bracket finalists that you voted to battle it out. Listen in to hear who takes home the 2023 Bean & Cheese Battle Royale championship.

Mexican Hands: Exploring recipes that were developed by our honored matriarchs, mothers, abuelas, tias and hermanas

Decolonizing Tacos: Vegan Taqueros in Texas

Meet Latino James Beard honorees: How does this national recognition impact Latino chefs and makers?

Traditional Barbacoa and Beyond

Redefining Tex-Mex: Exploring the history and new terms of Texas Mexican food

Salsa Magic: Pairing the perfect salsa to your tacos

Inside Houston’s Encuentro: The Native American Roots of Texas Mexican Food

Archiving our Food History: Find out what goes into researching and saving oral recipes and histories.

Black Mexicans (Part 1): Tracing the foodways of Black Seminoles and Mexicans in Texas and Mexico.

Black Mexicans (Part 2): Tracing the foodways of Black Seminoles and Mexicans in Texas and Mexico.

Taco Pop Culture: A Taco Talk on all Things Tacos on the Interwebs

“Tacos of Texas” is produced by IDENTITY Productions, which shares inclusive stories, authentic recipes and diverse experiences that represent an inclusive, accurate portrait of America. Production team includes story producer Sharon Arteaga, audio mixers Nicholas Worthen and Ever Calderon, creative producer Dennis Burnett, host and producer Mando Rayo and KUT and KUTX Studios.

