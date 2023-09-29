Paid interns gain hands-on experience while helping to bring news and music to Austin and statewide audiences

Ivy Fowler might like to be an astronaut someday. Or maybe a firefighter. But right now, she’s exploring the variety that a journalism career offers through the lens of a KUT/X internship.

Fowler’s broad interests reflect what fellow new intern Meghan James describes as “insatiable curiosity.” It’s one of the traits we most value in intern candidates.

Fowler and James are two of 11 in the cohort of fall interns joining the KUT and KUTX family. The group includes recent graduates and current students with varied interests and life experiences. They were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants and will work closely with four different teams at KUT and KUTX.

Interns at the station get hands-on experience with audio, digital and visual journalism from pitch to publication. They’re also offered regular workshops aimed at introducing them to staffers from outside of their assigned teams and to building skills that will help them on the next steps in their careers: from feeling confident in the workplace to what to include on a résumé.

With the KUT local newsroom, James, Talisa Treviño and Campbell Williams will tell the stories of Central Texas.

KUT, KUTX and "Texas Standard" fall 2023 interns Meghan James, Talisa Treviño and Campbell Williams.

James will work most closely with KUT’s digital team. She’s a fourth-year English major with a certificate in digital arts and media. James’ journey in journalism started with a stint as an editorial and social media intern at Mango Publishing. She’s passionate about unearthing untold stories.

Treviño is an audiophile with a keen interest in politics. She studies journalism and government at the University of Texas at Austin. She is working on a true-crime investigative podcast for The Drag Audio and is the audio director at UT Austin’s Afterglow ATX.

Williams is a bit of a multimedia maven with experience as an associate producer at The Drag Audio and as creative director at Hook’d magazine. She is currently a junior at the University of Texas at Austin, pursuing degrees in Radio-Television-Film and Plan II Honors.

"Texas Standard" fall 2023 interns Breze Reyes, Alyson Rodriguez and Edly Termilien.



Supporting the work of telling the statewide news from a Texas perspective are Texas Standard’s three fall interns: Breze Reyes, Alyson Rodriguez and Edly Termilien.

Reyes says she “found her calling” for storytelling while writing for the school newspaper at St. Edward’s University. She’s majoring in communication with a minor in journalism and digital media. She enjoys working with social media and has a knack for seeing through the noise to boil down a story to its most important pieces.

Rodriguez says she’s always had a deep love for journalism. She’s been a dedicated reporter for the University of Texas at El Paso newspaper and has reporting experience with El Paso Matters and NPR’s Next Generation Radio. Rodriguez is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in leadership studies at UTEP. She’ll be completing her internship remotely.

Termilien is a sports enthusiast with an interest in telling a broad range of stories. She brings with her experience from internships at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, ESPN’s Longhorn Network, and as a blogger at Texas Tasty. Termilien studies journalism and sports media at the University of Texas at Austin.

Interns Nastassja Collak and Ivy Fowler are working with the KUT and “Texas Standard” newsrooms, as well as with the KUTX music team as visuals interns. Sewa Olivares is working as a podcasts intern, bridging work across the station as she supports both current and upcoming productions.

Collak recently graduated from the Radio-Television-Film program at the University of Texas at Austin. She is a production assistant on the television show Austin City Limits and has a profound love for both music and media. She’s explored this through work on concert photography and production design for music videos and short films.

Fowler’s diverse dreams for her future still center journalism as a steadfast passion. A fourth-year journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin, she has a penchant for radio and TV and brings with her a storytelling approach that is both artistic and logical.

Olivares brings with her over seven years of experience producing, engineering and writing music. She’s also translated her skills and love of audio fidelity to the world of audio-based media production and audio storytelling. She’s been the lead sound engineer and designer on several series for The Drag Audio as well as independent productions.

Shining the light on the Austin Music Experience for KUTX are returning digital intern Maile Carballo and new fall intern Ezra Gomez.

Carballo has already contributed to the KUTX team with her graphic design work. She’s the graphics director at KVRX, UT’s student-run radio station, where she also plays records as DJ John F. Spinnedy. She’s a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin studying advertising and entrepreneurship.

Gomez loves drumming and talks about it all the time as DJ HiHat on KVRX. He also produces a late-night news satire show for the University of Texas at Austin student TV station TSTV. He is a senior Radio-Television-Film and sociology major.



Join us in welcoming this talented bunch of interns to KUT and KUTX and keep an eye out for their impact. They aren’t just here to learn but to contribute. They will have their own bylines, photo credits and digital contributions as the semester goes on. We're excited to lift their voices.