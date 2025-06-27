Are You a KUT Public Media super fan? Apply to our Ambassador program!

Do you quote Audrey McGlinchy’s housing stories in the group chat? Is KUTX 98.9 the soundtrack to your day? Are you known for saying, “Well, I heard on Texas Standard…”? If you've ever dropped an ATXplained reference at a party, this might be your moment.

After beta testing a small Ambassador program last year, we’re rolling out a broader KUT Public Media Ambassador Program — and we’re looking for a small but mighty crew of passionate listeners to help us connect with more Central Texans.

As an ambassador, you’ll:



Attend quarterly Friday info sessions and occasional networking events at the KUT Public Media Studios

Get exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard , and KUT & KUTX Studios

, and KUT & KUTX Studios Help us grow our audience and share the impact of public media in your community

If this sounds like you, apply via our short survey. The program launches this fall — stay tuned!

👉 Apply today