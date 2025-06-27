Are You a KUT Public Media super fan? Apply to our Ambassador program!

© 2025 KUT Public Media

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:57 PM CDT
Austin is growing and we’re thinking about creative and meaningful ways to grow our audience, so we're piloting a KUT News ambassador program.
Do you quote Audrey McGlinchy’s housing stories in the group chat? Is KUTX 98.9 the soundtrack to your day? Are you known for saying, “Well, I heard on Texas Standard…”? If you've ever dropped an ATXplained reference at a party, this might be your moment.

After beta testing a small Ambassador program last year, we’re rolling out a broader KUT Public Media Ambassador Program — and we’re looking for a small but mighty crew of passionate listeners to help us connect with more Central Texans.

As an ambassador, you’ll:

  • Attend quarterly Friday info sessions and occasional networking events at the KUT Public Media Studios
  • Get exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard, and KUT & KUTX Studios
  • Help us grow our audience and share the impact of public media in your community

If this sounds like you, apply via our short survey. The program launches this fall — stay tuned!

👉 Apply today
Erin Geisler
