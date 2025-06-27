Join us for a meet-up in historic Downtown Georgetown, July 17

Hey Georgetown! Join us for a casual afternoon meet-up from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 17, at Lark & Owl Booksellers in historic Downtown Georgetown.

Grab a drink or a small bite and say hello to the folks behind KUT Public Media — including Williamson County reporter Kailey Hunt and KUTX morning host Taylor Wallace — and pick up some free KUT Public Media swag. We’d love to meet you and hear what matters most to you in your community.

KUT Public Media Afternoon Meet-Up

Between 4 and 6 p.m., Thursday, July 17

Lark & Owl Booksellers

205 W Sixth St. Ste. 101, Georgetown

RSVP optional

KUT Public Media Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase.