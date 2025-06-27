© 2025 KUT Public Media

Join us for a meet-up in historic Downtown Georgetown, July 17

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published June 27, 2025 at 2:20 PM CDT
Listeners chat with members of the KUT Newsroom and KUT & KUTX Studios at a fall 2023 meet-up.
Hey Georgetown! Join us for a casual afternoon meet-up from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 17, at Lark & Owl Booksellers in historic Downtown Georgetown.

Grab a drink or a small bite and say hello to the folks behind KUT Public Media — including Williamson County reporter Kailey Hunt and KUTX morning host Taylor Wallace — and pick up some free KUT Public Media swag. We’d love to meet you and hear what matters most to you in your community.

KUT Public Media Afternoon Meet-Up

Between 4 and 6 p.m., Thursday, July 17

Lark & Owl Booksellers

205 W Sixth St. Ste. 101, Georgetown

RSVP optional

KUT Public Media Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase.
