Our next morning meet-up is in Pflugerville, Jan. 31

We want to get to know you and what's on your mind. Join us Wednesday, Jan. 31, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at West Pecan Coffee + Beer – in Pflugerville – between 8 and 10 am. Meet some of your favorite KUT journalists, including Kailey Hunt who reports on Williamson County.

Stop by on your way to work, school or workout to say hello, buy a cuppa and score some KUT swag.

KUT News Morning Meet-Up

Between 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31

West Pecan Coffee + Beer, 100 W Pecan St, Pflugerville

No need to RSVP, just pop in and say hey.

KUT Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Coffee is available for purchase (don't forget to tip your barista).