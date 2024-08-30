Bat season is almost over in Austin. Here's one of the last watch parties of the year

As summer nears its natural end, we will also have to say "see you later" to more than a million of the city's best ambassadors: the Mexican free-tailed bats.

But before these flying mammals head south for the winter, we at KUT want to invite you to come see them with us. As part of our Field Guide to Austin, we're putting together a guide on everything you need to know about the bats, how they're doing these days and some tips for watching them head out for their nightly flights.

You can look for that story the morning of Sept. 16 and then come join KUT reporter Mose Buchele for a discussion with folks from the Austin Bat Refuge and Texas State associate professor Sarah Fritts. After that, we'll head over to the South Congress Bridge to watch the bats take flight.

Whether you've never seen the bats or have seen them too many time to count, we'd love for you to join us!