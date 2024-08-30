© 2024 KUT Public Media

Bat season is almost over in Austin. Here's one of the last watch parties of the year

KUT 90.5 | By Wynne Davis
Published August 30, 2024 at 5:19 PM CDT
A man with headphones and a big fuzzy microphone in his hand looks up to the sky as countless bats fly over him.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
KUT reporter Mose Buchele recording audio of Mexican free-tailed bats last August.

As summer nears its natural end, we will also have to say "see you later" to more than a million of the city's best ambassadors: the Mexican free-tailed bats.

But before these flying mammals head south for the winter, we at KUT want to invite you to come see them with us. As part of our Field Guide to Austin, we're putting together a guide on everything you need to know about the bats, how they're doing these days and some tips for watching them head out for their nightly flights.

You can look for that story the morning of Sept. 16 and then come join KUT reporter Mose Buchele for a discussion with folks from the Austin Bat Refuge and Texas State associate professor Sarah Fritts. After that, we'll head over to the South Congress Bridge to watch the bats take flight.

Whether you've never seen the bats or have seen them too many time to count, we'd love for you to join us!

When: Monday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Rivian Austin — 208 S. Congress Ave., Austin
What to bring: Any burning bat questions for our experts
Wynne Davis
Wynne Davis is KUT's assistant digital editor. Got a tip? Email her at wdavis@kut.org.
