Texas' first case of white-nose syndrome in bats has been confirmed.The fungus that causes the disease was first detected in Texas bats in 2017, but the…
Bats in December. Bluebonnets in January. Butterflies in February. These are a few of the unseasonal appearances Austinites noticed this warm winter. And,…
The coronavirus outbreak in China seems like an unusual event. But scientists have found that similar viruses have been quietly jumping from bats into humans for years.
White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that has decimated bat populations, is spreading in Texas. Scientists are trying everything from vaccines to UV…
Every night beginning in late March and into early September, nearly 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from the Congress Avenue bridge in…
Take a look at this radar image of Central Texas. What do you see?Do you see what look like green explosions? You can see the circles radiating from…
The bats that live under Austin’s Congress Avenue Bridge are back from their winter home in Mexico. But this year, Texas is a little more dangerous for…
From Texas Standard:You've probably heard bats by the hundreds, flying out of a cave or from under a bridge. But have you heard a bat solo, squeaking to…
The nightly emergence of millions of bats from the Ann Richards Bridge on Congress Avenue is a popular attraction in Austin during the summer. While many…
The bats that roost under the Congress Avenue Bridge have a hard-flown journey after their nightly show for tourists and passersby.They cruise over the…