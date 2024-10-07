Rick McNulty named KUTX 98.9 afternoon drive time host

AUSTIN, Texas – October 7, 2024 – Music nerd, rare vinyl collector, radio afficionado and KUTX Music Director Rick McNulty takes the wheel as afternoon drive time host on KUTX 98.9 from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

He takes the shift held by Jody Denberg who retired in August.

“I'm very excited to have Rick in this new position,” said KUTX Program Director Matt Reilly. “His energy, enthusiasm and extensive knowledge about all kinds of music make him perfectly suited to host this show. I imagine Steely Dan and Prince fans will be extra pleased that Rick has more airtime now too.”

A self-described life-long music and radio fanatic, McNulty – originally from Chicago – caught the radio bug at KXLU 88.9, Loyola Marymount University’s student radio station. After making his way to Austin in 1996, he worked as a volunteer DJ on community radio station KOOP 91.7.

McNulty joined KUT in 2007, hosting the graveyard music shift on KUT 90.5 before it transformed into a 24x7 news and information service and KUTX 98.9 launched as a 24x7 music service in 2013.

In 2014, he took over hosting duties for “Left of the Dial” from Jeff McCord and eventually earned two “Best Radio Program” wins from the Austin Music Awards 2021 and 2022. In 2016, McNulty assumed the Saturday night slot held for many years by Paul Ray’s “Twine Time” and rebranded it “Uptown Saturday Night.” In 2019, he was appointed KUTX Music Director.

“These are some large shoes to fill, but I feel like I've learned firsthand from the best in the business,” said McNulty. “As a lifelong radio nerd, I'm pretty excited to be on the air every day at the greatest station in the nation.”

Tune-in 5 to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. See the full KUTX 98.9 schedule.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll 10 times (and counting), KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today, from local and emergent artists to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes hundreds of live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; “The Austin Music Minute,” the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX “Song of the Day,” as well as KUTX Live events and KUTX Rock the Park, that connect music fans to local and national talent. KUTX 98.9 is a public radio station whose work is made possible by listeners who make monthly donations. More at kutx.org.

###

Media Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071