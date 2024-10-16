Voting is about to start! Come get your biggest questions about Austin races answered.

Election Day will be here in the blink of an eye, and we at KUT, want to make sure we’re giving you the updates on the ballot measures you’re most interested in. To do that, we’re hosting an election chat with our sponsors at Rivian.

Come hang out with KUT reporters Audrey McGlinchy, Katy McAfee, Luz Moreno-Lozano, and Nathan Bernier. Together, they’ll break down some of the biggest issues on the ballot and where candidates for positions like the mayor of Austin stand. You'll get updates on what’s happening regarding housing affordability, Travis County, the City of Austin, and, of course, transportation. This Field Trip is part of our Field Guide to Austin, where we dive into stories about what makes Austin the city we love. Make sure to check out our “Be a Good Citizen” section, where you can find a breakdown of who are the local leaders you should know , where democracy happens in the city, and other ways to get informed.

Please RSVP on the event page to give us an idea of how many people to expect.

If you already have some questions or topics you’d like us to dive into, let us know using the form below.