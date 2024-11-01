Three Questions with Membership’s Lauren Little

Lauren Little, managing director for membership and development, joined the KUT News and KUTX 98.9 team earlier this year. Her day-to-day focuses on growing our supporter base and ensuring long-term funding for our work by leading the membership team’s online and direct mail campaigns, and on-air membership drives.

She’s raised funds for various non-profit organizations, including the arts, health and human services and higher education. Most recently, she worked for Dell Medical School. She got her start in public media at WBUR in Boston as a campaign and donor relations manager.

Born and raised in Odessa, this mom to two keeps busy co-leading her daughter’s Girl Scout troop and building Legos with her family. She’s also picking up the cello again after a long hiatus.

Get to know Lauren Little and feel free to connect.

What are you listening to these days?

With my two kids, they often dictate the playlist! My 7-year-old daughter has fully converted me into a Swiftie, while my 3-year-old son is on a big dragon and dinosaur kick, so “Puff the Magic Dragon” is frequently on repeat and stuck in my head. But when I’m in charge of the music, I've been hooked on San Gabriel, Lake Street Dive, and Ginger Root (we recently hosted them in Studio 1A, and their energy was infectious!).

On the podcast front, KUT’s This is My Thing has been such a gem — it’s all about people sharing their passion projects, which has inspired me as I hunt for my next joyful activity. I even took the leap and joined a rock-climbing gym, which has been an exciting new adventure!

Read anything interesting lately?

Right now, I’m deep into Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection by Charles Duhigg. I came across it on an episode of NPR’s Life Kit, and it’s been eye-opening! I’m fascinated by what drives connection (and sometimes misconnection) and how communication is a skill we can continually develop, not just a trait we’re stuck with. Plus, it’s always motivating to be reminded that the way we interact can be improved in all areas of life.

And for a bit of fun, I’ve just started Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown — I always love a good mystery or thriller to keep me guessing!

What are you loving about Austin lately?

This cooler (ish) weather has been a breath of fresh air! I’m usually dodging the heat, so it’s been amazing to finally spend time outside without melting. I’ve been loving the chance to explore coffee shops, restaurants and breweries with outdoor play spaces, which makes it easy to bring the whole family or catch up with friends. It’s also been great for getting out in nature. Recently, I took my Girl Scout troop that I co-lead on a bird-watching adventure at the Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory. Armed with binoculars, we spotted birds and learned about migration patterns – a unique escape outdoors that the girls absolutely enjoyed!