What does a day in the life of Austin, Texas, sound like? New podcast, “24 Hours in Austin,” attempts to find out.

AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 13, 2024 – What does a day in the life of Austin, Texas, sound like? A team of audio producers from KUT and KUTX Studios attempted to find out in the new podcast, “24 Hours in Austin,” launching tomorrow.

Twenty audio producers spent months documenting a handful of days in the life of Austin. They spent 24 hours straight in one location – such as 6th Street and a coffee shop – listening to people’s stories or struggles or whatever happened to be on their mind. They found that as big as Austin has gotten, standing still, it gets a little smaller.

“I've always wanted to do a documentary in this style ever since I heard the ‘This American Life’ episode called ‘24 Hours at the Golden Apple’ where they spend a day at a famous diner in Chicago. There’s something about just hearing regular people — your neighbors — talk about their lives and what’s going on around them that makes you feel more a part of a community,” said Matt Largey, KUT News special projects editor.

“And that's really what we wanted to capture in this series. As Austin keeps getting bigger, you feel less and less connection to people around you and we hope that this podcast is a way for our neighbors to feel a little closer,” he said.

The six episodes in this limited-series podcast, drop on six consecutive Thursdays:



Nov. 14: 24 Hours on 6th Street (part 1)

Nov. 21: 24 Hours on 6th Street (part 2)

Nov. 28: 24 Hours at the airport

Dec. 5: 24 Hours at Bennu Coffee

Dec. 12: 24 Hours at 911 Emergency Services Mental Health Dispatch

Dec. 19: 24 Hours in 24 minutes

Producers hope audiences will feel a sense of connection to their community and become more curious about their neighbors.

“The dozens of people you meet in ‘24 Hours in Austin’ aren’t the people driving the news, but they’re relatable and they’re part of what makes this city what it is,” continued Largey.



About KUT and KUTX Studios

KUT and KUTX Studios, the podcast arm of Austin’s KUT and KUTX Public Media, creates distinct listening experiences for people who care about Austin’s people, places, culture and history. From award-winning reporting on the vulnerability of Texas’s electric grid, to shining a light on Austin’s Black and Latinx communities, to celebrating the soundtrack of Austin. KUT and KUTX Studios tells the stories that give Austin a strong sense of self. Information at https://kutkutx.studio.

