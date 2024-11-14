Join us at the Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Downtown Stroll, Dec. 7

Kick off the holiday season with KUT News, KUTX 98.9 and the Downtown Austin Alliance at the annual Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Downtown Stroll. From 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, in downtown Austin.

This free, family-friendly event is on Congress Avenue between 8th and 11th Streets. The stroll begins at 3 p.m. and features artisan and children's markets, local food vendors, interactive art activations, photos with Santa, a dog holiday contest and live music from The Tiarras.

At 6 p.m., KUT News and KUTX 98.9 personalities will leading the crowd in singing songs of the season – a tradition started by John Aielli in the 1980s. Participants will receive a free keepsake songbook to help them with the lyrics.

At 7 p.m., the crowd will count down to the lighting of the 45-foot tree at 11st St. and Congress Ave., on the south edge of the Capitol ground. Throughout the month of December, people can enjoy 137,000 LED lights rotating around the tree.

The stroll and music from The Tiarras continue on Congress Ave. after the tree lighting.

Schedule of Events

3 p.m. Yappy Holidays – Dog Holiday Costume Contest

4 p.m. Kwanzaa tribute presented by Elizabeth Kahura/African Safari Program

5 p.m. The Tiarras

6 p.m. KUT News and KUTX 98.9 Holiday Sing-Along

7 p.m. Holiday Tree Lighting

7:10 p.m. The Tiarras

KUT News and KUTX 98.9 thank our sponsors for helping to make the Sing-Along possible: Austin Community Foundation, Tomlinson’s Feed and Pet Supplies, Blue Genie Art Bazaar, CASA of Travis County, Maudie’s Tex-Mex, Austin Water, Central Texas Food Bank, Mother’s Milk Bank, Goodwill Central Texas, Mozart’s Coffee Roasters and Whole Earth Provision Co.

Getting There

Street parking is located around Congress Ave. and free parking at the following garages located just a few short blocks from the event:



We encourage attendees to take different modes of transportation if possible:

