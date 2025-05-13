KUT Considers: An Almost-End-of-Session Breakdown of the Texas Legislature, May 27

Grab a beer and get the inside scoop on what really went down at the Capitol.

Join Texas Standard’s Laura Rice, The Texas Newsroom’s Blaise Gainey and Lauren McGaughy, and KUT News’ Mose Buchele, as they break down the highs, lows and head-scratchers from the 2025 Texas Legislative Session.

We’ll be at Sprinkle Valley, the newest taproom from Austin Beerworks, for a lively and informative evening with equal parts insight and IPA.

KUT Considers: An Almost-End-of-Session Breakdown of the Texas Legislature

6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 27

(Come early, stay late!)

Austin Beerworks Sprinkle Valley

10300 Springdale Rd.

This event is free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.

KUT Considers is an occasional live discussion and exploration of topics and issues that are important to Austin. Events are recorded and later air on KUT 90.5.