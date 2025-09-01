Three Questions with Corrie MacLaggan

This month, we welcome Corrie MacLaggan as the executive editor for KUT News and The Texas Newsroom. An Austin native with deep roots in Texas journalism, she has held leadership positions in both The Texas Newsroom and The Texas Tribune, and previously reported for Reuters and the Austin American-Statesman. In her new role, she’ll guide journalism strategy, foster collaboration across teams, and help grow audiences on every platform.

To mark the start of her tenure, we asked Corrie three quick questions — about what she’s listening to, reading and loving in Austin right now.

What are you listening to these days?

You mean aside from Texas Standard??

My favorite podcast not related to news is The Splendid Table, with Francis Lam. There’s something about how he joyfully dives into the topic of the day (Soups! Pies! The food of El Salvador!) that helps me unwind from all the hard things. Still, he understands that exploring food is about cultures and places and relationships, and sometimes the interviews can get deep.

Read anything interesting lately?

I read The Emperor of Gladness over the summer after I heard a really touching interview with Ocean Vuong by NPR’s Ari Shapiro. In the novel, Vuong writes beautifully about the unglamorous aspects of his characters’ lives.

I’m fortunate to have been in a book club with an amazing group of Austin women for more than 15 years. We read fiction and nonfiction. Our most recent book was the novel Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

I’m also obsessed with cookbooks. I’m anxiously awaiting the release of Good Things by Samin Nosrat, and my dad and I have tickets to see her when she comes to the Paramount in October.

What are you loving about Austin lately?

I was born in this city, and I never get tired of it. I walk several mornings a week on the Boardwalk at Lady Bird Lake. I always feel energized afterward. My pickup soccer crew often plays at Zilker Park, and there is something special about being in the heart of the city with a bunch of other Austinites and a view of the skyline.

And there is so much great food. The challah at Casper Fermentables. The pastrami at Mum Foods. The hummus at Peace Bakery & Deli. My husband, our two kids and I love the food truck park on East 12th Street where you have to make the agonizing decision whether to eat fish tacos at Ensenada ATX or suadero tacos at Cuantos Tacos. I mean, the answer is both.