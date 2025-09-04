Join us at Mozart's Coffee Roasters for an afternoon meet-up, Sept. 24
☕ What’s on your mind? We want to hear from you!
Join KUT Public Media — home to KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard, and KUT & KUTX Studios — for a casual afternoon at Mozart’s Coffee on Wednesday, Sept. 24, from 3–6 p.m.
Swing by on your way home to:
- Meet our staff and share what’s important to you
- Grab a coffee, smoothie or pastry (available for purchase)
- Pick up some KUT News and KUTX swag
Afternoon Coffee Meet-up
3825 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
No RSVP needed — just stop in, say hi, and pick up some free swag. KUT Public Media Meetups are free and open to all.