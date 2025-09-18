“(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” podcast season two celebration and live taping, Oct. 16

Join us in celebrating season two of (SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen – the podcast fueling bold conversations by asking, “What is the darkness to you?”

The evening will feature a live conversation between host Laurie Gallardo and BLK ODYSSY, the Austin-based artist and producer whose unique sound blends influences from artists like Kendrick Lamar, D'Angelo, Outkast and Funkadelic, followed by an audience Q&A. The conversation will be recorded for a future episode of (SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Be sure to get your photo taken at our selfie station.

“(SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen” Season Two Celebration

5 - 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 16

The Vortex (2307 Manor Road #2135)

Featuring a live podcast recording with Laurie Gallardo and special guest BLK ODYSSY

This event is free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.

The podcast (SPF 1000) Vampire Sunscreen fuels bold conversations by asking, “What is the darkness to you?” The question seems morbid, but the answers spur conversations that get to the heart of guests’ personal philosophies, internal struggles and creative journeys that shaped them.