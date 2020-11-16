-
From Texas Standard:The deadline to be counted in the 2020 census is 5 a.m. Texas time, Friday morning. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a shutdown of…
From Texas Standard:The clock is ticking on the 2020 census count. With just 14 days left, census workers have to try to get a complete count of every…
A federal judge in California has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily stop wrapping up in-person counting efforts for the 2020 census, as civil rights groups push for more time.
Lee esta historia en español.Texas’ growing Latino population is poised to be significantly undercounted in this year’s census, following a slew of recent…
From Texas Standard:Texas ranks low when it comes to participation rates in the 2020 census – 40th in the nation. So far, only 57% of Texans have returned…
College students in Austin are at risk of being severely undercounted in the 2020 census, which could put federal funding and political power for young…
Austin’s Asian-American population has been among the city’s fastest growing communities in the past decade, but groups are worried the upcoming census…
Before the 2020 Census even began, it kicked off spirited fights.A Supreme Court case, decided last year, blocked a Trump administration proposal to ask…
The City of Austin is preparing for the first census to be conducted, at least partially, online. The every-10-year-count is used to allocate federal…
Bastrop County is among a slew of fast-growing rural counties in Central Texas struggling to make sure their residents are counted accurately during this…