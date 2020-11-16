-
Voters approved five of five school funding questions in Central Texas on Tuesday.The Austin Independent School District, Lake Travis ISD,…
-
From Texas Standard:This Election Day, school bond measures are on the ballot for many communities across Texas. More than 50 school districts are asking…
-
Austin Independent School District wants to raise $1 billion to spend on facilities, safety and technology improvements. In the past, voters have been…
-
The Austin Independent School District is asking voters to approve a $1 billion bond this November. The bond would pay for projects at schools all over…
-
Austin Independent School District is asking voters to approve a $1 billion bond that would bring major changes to East Austin schools. The bond, which…
-
Austin voters will decide in November whether to authorize more than $1 billion in bond money to the Austin Independent School District.The district says…