-
President Donald Trump got away from the impeachment inquiry in Washington on Wednesday and celebrated tech behemoth Apple keeping its Mac Pro computer…
-
President Donald Trump will be in Austin on Wednesday for a tour of a new Apple manufacturing plant.Trump has had six public visits to Texas this year,…
-
From Texas Standard:When President Donald Trump started slapping tariffs on Chinese imports to the United States in 2018, one American company that stood…
-
If you were relieved by last year’s announcement that Amazon’s HQ2 would go elsewhere – along with its potential 50,000 employees over 15 years – know…
-
From Texas Standard:In a 2016 speech, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump used colorful language to urge Apple to build products in the U.S., rather…
-
Williamson County Commissioners on Tuesday approved an incentive package for Apple to develop 133 acres of ranch land into an office complex.Apple…
-
Tech giant Apple announced today it plans to invest $1 billion in a new Austin campus. The 133-acre campus off Parmer Lane is about a mile away from…
-
Austin Community College students will be able to dive right into a new app-programming partnership with Apple this fall, CEO Tim Cook announced…
-
The head of the world's most iconic technology company says that although his sexual orientation has been no secret among friends and colleagues, now is the time to publicly acknowledge it.
-
Update: Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell says Apple’s local manufacturing of the Mac Pro means about 800 new jobs.“I think it’s another day in the life of a…